Rein in health facilities cashing in on pandemic

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Patients from poor households and those without proper medical insurance cover are doomed.
  • Not only do the hospitals charge outrageous fees but also impose punitive conditions.

The escalating costs of Covid-19 treatment is worrying and requires urgent government intervention. Emerging reports indicate that hospitals are charging prohibitive fees, especially for those critically ill and who require intensive and specialised care. This puts many lives at risk.

