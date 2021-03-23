Rein in health facilities cashing in on pandemic

The escalating costs of Covid-19 treatment is worrying and requires urgent government intervention. Emerging reports indicate that hospitals are charging prohibitive fees, especially for those critically ill and who require intensive and specialised care. This puts many lives at risk.

Patients from poor households and those without proper medical insurance cover are doomed.

Not only do the hospitals charge outrageous fees but also impose punitive conditions, for example, insisting on huge deposits or collateral such as motor vehicle logbooks or land title deeds. On average, hospitals are asking for Sh500,000 before admitting patients to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Few households can afford such amounts. What this means is that it is extremely expensive and painful for Covid-19 patients to get treatment. That is scary. Moreover, hospitals have raised the cost of the coronavirus test, locking out many and, therefore, undermining efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

This comes at a time when the country is experiencing the worse levels of coronavirus infections and deaths. The prevalence rate has shot up to more than 20 per cent in the past month, creating a monumental crisis. Most health facilities are packed to capacity and getting an ICU bed is difficult.

Helpless citizens

The counties, which had been tasked to create at least 300 ICU beds in anticipation of a spike in infections, have not done much. Just a few have the capacity to handle the increasing number of patients. Facilities like ventilators are non-existent.

Health service providers must be sensitive to patients. They have to be considerate to the sick. Covid-19 has created grave challenges all round and it is immoral for a health service provider to cash in on the pandemic.

Nobody wants to be infected, but when one does, medical care should be accessible. Not one citizen should die due to unjustifiably high cost of Covid-19 treatment.