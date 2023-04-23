Regulate faith groups to curb horrific cult culture

The exhumation of 18 more bodies, bringing the total in the horrific religious cult deaths in Kilifi County to 39, is a grim manifestation of evil. The head of this cult reportedly encouraged his followers to fast to death, promising them that their reward would be a meeting with Jesus Christ.

This horrendous deadly racket seems to have been going on for a long time in this remote village at the coast. The crime has been occurring right under the very nose of village elders and local administration officials, including the county commissioner and, of course, the police.

Some people had reportedly raised the alarm but were ignored or their concerns downplayed by the security personnel and elders. The leaders must now be hanging their heads in shame as the gory details are unearthed. Indeed, the sect leader has been on the radar of the police and had been arrested before and questioned but granted bond. Had the police taken this matter more seriously, perhaps lives would have been saved.

As more bodies are found, the suspect is, again, in police custody but the investigators must now get to the bottom of this macabre story. Security agencies have let down the families of the victims, who were lured, brainwashed and led to their deaths. One was found emaciated and on the verge of death but unwilling to be rescued. What became of the old intelligence that investigated and stopped criminals in their tracks? And who else could be getting away with murder?

As Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki visits the scene of crime, he has denounced the tendency by some crooks to abuse the “constitutionally enshrined freedom of worship” and warned of tighter regulation of religious organisations.

This is long overdue. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame took the bold step of streamlining the registration and operations of religious organisations, including churches. This was criticised in some quarters as high-handed but he drove home the message to the clergy to also practise what they preach.