Regulate digital lending

Digital lending is an innovation that has revolutionised borrowing, enabling many people to easily access funds to solve their immediate needs. Thanks to the mobile lending apps, many people speak glowingly of how they were able to pay their medical bills or meet urgent financial commitments.

Naturally, there has been a proliferation of mobile lending apps in this potentially lucrative business. However, the lenders are increasingly finding it difficult to get their debtors to pay up.

One of the biggest challenges has been the inability to confirm that the people taking the loans can actually repay them. The mobile lending apps mostly meet their potential customers online and are not able to fully assess and confirm their ability to pay.

There are unemployed young people who register phone lines, use them to borrow from the apps and throw away the sim cards. Of course, the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them, but the money will have been lost.

And there are fraudsters, who register multiple accounts and use them to borrow money they have no intention of repaying.

Borrowers

But there are genuine individuals and small-scale businesses that have been hit so hard by the Covid-19 pandemic that they have been forced to default on their loans. They are hamstrung by the economic downturn as a result of the pandemic.

The digital lenders have now turned to the mushrooming credit reference bureaus (CRBs) to help them in tracking down the defaulters, with some 14 million mobile loan accounts have been listed by the CRBs. Those blacklisted cannot borrow but the lenders’ money is stuck. Again, millions who genuinely need to borrow face rejection by the lenders.

As the defaulters are pursued, one of the lenders says they have had to readjust their credit limits and change their assessment of the creditworthiness of borrowers.

The Central Bank, as the banking regulator, should review the digital lending business and help to strengthen policies and monitoring to create a win-win situation for the lenders and borrowers.