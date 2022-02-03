Register SIM cards now

  • Some vendors ignore the requirement of mandatory registration of SIM cards, allowing crooks to engage in fraudulent activity.
  • Nobody would stick to a digital cash system that is fraught with the danger of losing funds.

An incident in which a reveller in Mombasa lost cash to fraudsters through an illegal mobile money transfer raises serious concern about the safety of digital transactions. And such cases of individuals being drugged and their funds criminally moved from their digital wallets to undeserving third-party accounts are becoming common and it is time for decisive action to end the trend.

