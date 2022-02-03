Register SIM cards now

An incident in which a reveller in Mombasa lost cash to fraudsters through an illegal mobile money transfer raises serious concern about the safety of digital transactions. And such cases of individuals being drugged and their funds criminally moved from their digital wallets to undeserving third-party accounts are becoming common and it is time for decisive action to end the trend.

Surprisingly, in most cases, the illegally transferred funds are never recovered because the fraudsters use unregistered mobile telephone SIM cards, which make it difficult to trace their identities. It is very upsetting because the country has a law that makes it compulsory for all SIM cards to be registered.

Registration of SIM cards is critical because it allows regulators and telecommunication firms to know the identity of the owners and hold them to account in the event of criminal activity involving the particular line. A subscriber is required to give their particulars — such as name, date of birth, gender, address and identification card number.

With this level of personal data provided, it is easy to link individuals with crimes committed through their registered SIM cards. Unfortunately, some vendors ignore the requirement of mandatory registration of SIM cards, allowing crooks to engage in fraudulent activity, such as what befell the reveller.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) and mobile telephony operators in this country should urgently audit the status of SIM card registration to stop the crooks tormenting their victims with unregistered cards.