Reforms to bail varsities out of financial crisis

The public universities are in deep financial trouble. Unless urgent measures are taken, the institutions of higher learning will grind to a halt. The University of Nairobi (UoN) and Kenyatta University (KU), Kenya’s oldest two, are billions of shillings in debt with feeble signs of easily being pulled back from the brink of collapse.

Now unravelling are ambitious expansion programmes that seem to have been ill-advised. They created too many cost centres. Months ago, the UoN attempted to shed its heavy burden by scrapping some of its numerous colleges and merging others. These purely administrative units have piled pressure on the institutions, which have spread themselves too thin.

UoN and KU have a combined Sh4.3 billion financial hole. That is a huge sum of money, and the resulting cash flow problems have seen the institutions seek to raise student fees. According to the National Treasury, UoN had a deficit of Sh2.17 billion in the year to June, up from Sh1.62 billion. KU’s deficit shot up to Sh2.13 billion from Sh1.3 billion, forcing the university to rely on short-term loans to finance operations.

Financing higher education is proving to be a tough call amid falling student numbers, mismanagement and a decline in government funding. The institutions have bloated workforces, including support staff, due to reckless recruitment. They have had to scrap courses and close down satellite campuses.

Instead of concentrating on their core business, the universities have found themselves preoccupied with efforts to stay afloat. They struggle to remit statutory deductions such as tax and pensions amid warnings and fears of asset seizures.

The cash crunch was reportedly partly caused by the implementation of the Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) model — whereby budget allocation is based on the number of undergraduate students they register for the state-funded regular programme, and the kinds of courses they take — that resulted in a reduction of government capitation.