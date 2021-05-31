Reflect and right the wrongs of the past

Kenyans mark the 58th Madaraka Day today in Kisumu amid a global health pandemic. This is the second year running when celebrations are muted because of strict restrictions on movements and public gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19 that has wreaked havoc across all nations. Health systems, national economies and social dynamics have been intensely disrupted.

But there is hope that the crisis can be managed as individuals have become aware of what they ought to do to avert infections and governments embarking on mass vaccinations.

Away from the pandemic, this Madaraka has significance. It comes at a time when the country is grappling with the question of constitutional reforms predicated on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). Moreover, it is the penultimate Madaraka for President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose second term ends in August next year.

The constitutional reform process has hit the rocks after the High Court annulled it and although proponents are headed to the Court of Appeal for a review of the judgment, the campaign has lost momentum. Kenyans have been left asking tough questions and it will be hard to convince them to support the process whole-heartedly.

Political equation

Besides, President Kenyatta’s transition is changing the political equation in a profound way. Existing political coalitions are collapsing and new ones emerging. Search for new alignments is creating tensions. Navigating through these requires sobriety.

Madaraka Day is significant in Kenya’s history. It marks the day when the country attained self-governance and embarked on the path of self-determination. Since, a lot has happened in the past six decades. The country has matured and its institutions are firmly grounded. But we have not realised the goals of independence. Poverty, ignorance and disease have not been vanquished.