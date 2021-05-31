Reflect and right the wrongs of the past

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Kenyans mark the 58th Madaraka Day today in Kisumu amid a global health pandemic. This is the second year running when celebrations are muted because of strict restrictions on movements and public gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19 that has wreaked havoc across all nations. Health systems, national economies and social dynamics have been intensely disrupted.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.