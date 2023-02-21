Refine idle land tax plan

The government has signalled its intention to regulate land use with a view to ensuring that idle land is put to productive use. Granted, land is an emotive issue in Kenya.

That, however, is no good reason to skirt around the issue of this key factor of production—at least not when nearly 10 per cent of the population is staring at starvation while thousands of acres of arable land add little or no value to the country’s food reserves or the Exchequer.

This is saddening, given that the country is also grappling with a bleak fiscal outlook occasioned by a weakening shilling, ballooning public debt and inflationary pressures occasioned by the high cost of basic commodities.

There is, therefore, a need to compel holders of idle land to either put it into productive use or cater for the opportunity cost in terms of taxes they would have paid on produce and incomes from them.

For the plan to succeed, however, it should not be personalised or otherwise politicised. Instead, a sober conversation is needed on what constitutes idle land. All sensitivities and nuances around this vexed issue need to be considered.

For instance, vast tracts of seemingly idle communal land belonging to pastoralist communities are key to the rearing of livestock, whose products are taxed. Some of these are exported, thus boosting the country’s foreign reserves. That shows clearly that not all seemingly idle land should be construed to be out of use.