Reduce taxes to cut fuel costs and grow economy

  • Last month, the prices rose by Sh8.19 to Sh5.32 a litre.

  • High consumer prices reduces demand of products and, ultimately, shrinks economic growth.

Kenyans should brace themselves for hard times in view of the spiralling cost of petroleum products. In the latest price review published yesterday, the cost of super petrol went up by Sh7.63, diesel Sh5.75 and kerosene Sh5.41 a litre, respectively. Last month, the prices rose by Sh8.19 to Sh5.32 a litre. That means within two months the price of super petrol has gone up by about Sh16 a litre.

