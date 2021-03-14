Reduce taxes to cut fuel costs and grow economy

Kenyans should brace themselves for hard times in view of the spiralling cost of petroleum products. In the latest price review published yesterday, the cost of super petrol went up by Sh7.63, diesel Sh5.75 and kerosene Sh5.41 a litre, respectively. Last month, the prices rose by Sh8.19 to Sh5.32 a litre. That means within two months the price of super petrol has gone up by about Sh16 a litre.

This trend is unsustainable. Clearly, there is a problem that requires resolution. Any rise in fuel cost triggers a simultaneous increase in the prices of other goods. It raises the cost of transportation, which is then loaded onto the public.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has consistently attributed the jump in fuel prices to high cost of importing the products. What is not explained are the numerous and expensive taxes levied on petroleum products. On average, tax constitutes 48 per cent of the fuel pump prices. They include excise duty, road maintenance levy, value added tax (VAT) and petroleum development levy.

Yet energy is the single-most important driver of national development. It drives engines and machines that produce goods and provide services. A rapid rise in fuel prices leads to skyrocketing cost of production and, consequently, high consumer expenses. High consumer prices reduces demand of products and, ultimately, shrinks economic growth.

The country is grappling with economic depression occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. Production has dipped steeply. Businesses have been strangled and incomes wiped out. Thousands of employees have been retrenched. In general, the prevailing socioeconomic conditions are unbearable.