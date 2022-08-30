Reduce electricity cost

Kenya Power’s plan to apply for a review of electricity prices within the next three months poses a dilemma that the state must handle cautiously. On one hand, we have consumers hard hit by the high cost of living amid high commodity prices and suppressed earnings due to the economic aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other, we have a utility desperate to finance cost-intensive projects like connecting more Kenyans to the national grid.

Raising electricity prices now would be detrimental to consumers. It was only in January that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) cut the energy charge—the largest component of the power bill that caters for the actual electricity used—by 15 per cent following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a bid to ease power costs.

Dearer electricity, coupled with the steep cost of petroleum and food, will reverse the quality of living of most households and push them deeper into distress. But while households should be cushioned, Kenya Power also deserves to ensure its operations don’t grind to a halt to the disservice of everyone.

You recall that, last year, Kenya Power withdrew an application it had submitted in 2019 to increase electricity prices by 20 per cent. That came amid sustained pressure by the government for cheaper electricity.

From this scenario, it is clear that the state must step in and support Kenya Power through subsidies, at least in the medium term. That is for the sake of the thousands of households who are struggling to survive financially. This would allow the company to sustain its operations temporarily without revising its electricity tariff upwards.