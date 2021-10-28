Redouble efforts to avert deaths from starvation

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared drought in the region a national disaster.
  • The last big drought was in 2017 when 2.5 million people were affected.

The severe food crisis looming in the northern counties poses a grave threat to the region. The situation calls for urgent action to ensure that the people do not starve to death. Ironically, there are surplus food stocks in other parts of the country, especially the North Rift grain basket. These must be mopped up and moved to the food-deficit areas before sanctioning any imports. Other agriculturally well-endowed regions also have adequate stocks of food, including potatoes, beans, cassava, and other crops, but the overreliance on maize is a handicap.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.