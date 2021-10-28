Redouble efforts to avert deaths from starvation

The severe food crisis looming in the northern counties poses a grave threat to the region. The situation calls for urgent action to ensure that the people do not starve to death. Ironically, there are surplus food stocks in other parts of the country, especially the North Rift grain basket. These must be mopped up and moved to the food-deficit areas before sanctioning any imports. Other agriculturally well-endowed regions also have adequate stocks of food, including potatoes, beans, cassava, and other crops, but the overreliance on maize is a handicap.

At least 2.4 million people risk going hungry by next month as drought ravages the northwest, north, and northeastern regions. The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has already warned about the rising food scarcity, while the UN World Food Programme has forecast a nearly threefold increase from last year. The food and water shortages have severely affected the ability to grow crops and rear cattle, raising the risk of conflict, as people compete for access to land and basic needs.

The region, which is perennially prone to food shortages, has also suffered other calamities, including a Covid-19 pandemic that has decimated livelihoods, a locust invasion from December 2019, and poor rainfall in 2020 and 2021.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared drought in the region a national disaster. His announcement was an expression of official concern about the dire situation and an invitation to the concerned authorities, relief organisations, and UN agencies to help avert a major crisis.