Redesign roads for safety

There are a number of black spots on the highways that continue to kill and maim. The worst affected are matatu and bus travellers. One of the most notorious is the Nithi River bridge in Tharaka Nithi County, which has witnessed several fatal crashes with a huge toll.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) blames poor design of the 50-metre-long bridge for the carnage. To find a lasting solution to the menace, the government has decided to redesign the bridge, on the Meru-Embu highway, to eliminate its sharp horizontal curves and steep slope.

In July 2022, a bus plunged into the river, killing 36 passengers and critically injuring nine others. In August 2000, some 45 people were killed and 27 injured when a bus crashed into the river. And in 1998, another 56 people perished in a bus.

However, this is not the only killer spot. The Salgaa stretch of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway was also quite notorious until a concrete divider was erected. But the Mau Summit area further ahead remains a black spot. The Nairobi-Mombasa highway also has accident-prone sections—such as Tsavo-Maungu-Voi, Salama-Sultan Hamud. Others are Wundanyi-Mwatate highway in Taita-Taveta and the River Enziu bridge in Kitui.

Besides design flaws, vandalisation of road signs and reckless driving have turned roads into death traps. According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), 600 people have perished on the road since the beginning of the year.

Human error accounts for 80 per cent of the incidents. It includes speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, reckless and dangerous driving.