Recruit fairly for public jobs

There has been an uproar over the hiring of staff by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) that is deemed not to have been fair. Critics have pointed out that only two out of the country’s more than 40 ethnic communities have hogged the opportunities.

It comes at a time when there is a push for fair distribution of national resources to benefit every corner of the country. That two communities got more than half of the jobs, at 57 per cent of the vacancies advertised by the KRA, is quite unsettling.

The controversy is compounded by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s talk about rewarding the “shareholders” in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration, having voted for it. But the government is run with taxpayers’ funds raised from all Kenyans, irrespective of their political affiliation or origin.

The taxman admits that there was political interference and horse-trading in the employment of Revenue Service Assistants (RSAs), which saw President William Ruto’s Kalenjin and DP Gachagua’s Kikuyu communities take 788 of the 1,406 jobs.

Ideally, jobs should go to the most qualified people. However, for national cohesion, it is important that the face of Kenya is reflected in such public appointments. This is the best way to make everyone feel they belong to the entity called Kenya and are not discriminated against.

Since the agency has conceded that there was political pressure to pander to certain interests, the entire exercise should be reviewed and the anomaly remedied. The Senate’s Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunities and Regional Integration has also weighed in on the matter, denouncing the recruitment as “unacceptable”. But a KRA official has explained that the Kalenjin and Kikuyu made up the highest number of the 12,117 applications.