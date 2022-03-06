Recover railway lands

Kenya Railways Corporation has, for a long time, been on the receiving end of the greed of land speculators and grabbers. As the state corporation struggles to get back on track after serious financial difficulties, some crooked individuals and ravenous cartels are reaping from its illegally acquired land.

New projects — such as the standard gauge railway (SGR) and the revival and extension of cargo and passenger services to western Kenya — will, hence, require the reclaiming of some of the corporation’s stolen prime land.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has lifted the lid on the brazen looting, revealing that taxpayers risk losing Sh15.17 billion through subdivision and sale of the stolen railway land to the so-called private developers. The major culprits were the Commissioner of Lands and the defunct local authorities, which hived off and sold the freehold land.

Railway land rackets are a perennial scourge. Ms Gathungu confirms in the audit report for the financial year to June 2020 that various land parcels were dished out without the corporation’s consent. They include nine industrial plots at Limuru Railway Station, two acres at Kikuyu station and one near Mombasa station. Another 529 parcels have been similarly grabbed throughout the country. Counties have also encroached on the land, leasing it out for the illicit revenue.

This is an unforgivable state of affairs as Kenya Railways continues to struggle financially. Its losses grew nearly three times to Sh24 billion in 2020, up from Sh8 billion in 2019. The corporation is technically insolvent, with its Sh69.2 billion liabilities exceeding its assets, which are worth Sh59.9 billion.