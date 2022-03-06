Recover railway lands

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Railways land rackets are a perennial scourge.
  • The theft of railway land has been going on for years.

Kenya Railways Corporation has, for a long time, been on the receiving end of the greed of land speculators and grabbers. As the state corporation struggles to get back on track after serious financial difficulties, some crooked individuals and ravenous cartels are reaping from its illegally acquired land.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.