Recover public assets

The Land and Environment Court, sitting in Mombasa, recently cancelled title deeds for three parcels of government land that had been fraudulently issued to a private entity in the Buxton area.

Justice Sila Munyao ruled that the commissioner of lands, without the blessing of any government department or agency, gifted a private company, Victor Oceanic Viewers Ltd, public property worth Sh310 million for only Sh858,810. The judge wondered how it escaped the surveyor’s notice that the land being transferred had more than 56 government houses, leading the court to conclude that the entire deal had been tailor-made to have the private firm “get the land for a song and obtain unjust enrichment from a development that was put up using taxpayers’ money”.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) deserves commendation for adducing adequate evidence in court, on the strength of which the multimillion-shilling property is now set to revert to the public. The case will, no doubt, go a long way in curbing a culture of impunity that has historically been fuelled by the fact that many wrongdoers go scot-free or even amass fabulous wealth from such schemes.

Granted, the company in question may have recourse in a higher court, but the bigger picture is that there is an urgent need to stop the grabbing of public land. That is especially critical now, when there is an acute shortage of public spaces, both for recreation and establishment of social amenities such as schools and hospitals.

Grabbing of public land has made it quite expensive to implement infrastructure and affordable housing projects with compensation of private landowners gobbling up billions of shillings every year.