Record tax revenue should be felt in people’s lives

The record Sh2 trillion tax revenue collected by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is an economic milestone. This is the country’s highest revenue collection ever and a vote of confidence in the performance of the KRA, which has in recent years stepped up efforts to enhance tax collection. It is also an indication that the measures taken to boost compliance are bearing fruit.

The government needs the revenue to provide services and finance its development agenda for the citizens’ benefit. It has taken both persuasion and a bit of coercion to enable the collection of this huge amount. In the just-ended financial year, more than 17,000 individuals and companies, fearing the heightened surveillance by the taxman, came forward to pay their taxes, while others had to be cornered to do so, growing revenues by Sh362 billion in 2021/22 to Sh2.031 trillion.

The good news is, however, incomplete if it has no direct bearing on the people’s lives. Kenyans need to feel the impact of the huge revenues being raked in. In the long run, this should justify relaxing some of the measures to ease taxpayers’ burden.

It does not make sense to collect such huge amounts of money from businesses that are paying through the nose. Instead, the impact should be visible in development projects, provision of health and education services and enhancing security. For, it does not make sense to fill government coffers without using the funds realised to improve the people’s lives. If such money ends up in the pockets of some corrupt government officials, then this would be a mockery of the very essence of taxation.