Reconsider sports ban

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday announced a raft of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, including the suspension of sports and recreational activities.

The President’s decision was “compelled by medical and empirical evidence” and is understandable, especially given the fact that the virus’ positivity rate has risen to 22 per cent.

The scary revelation that seven people die of Covid-19 every day, and that health facilities countrywide are stretched should indeed trigger such precautionary measures.

Sadly, sport has borne the brunt of the blanket action just as our sportsmen and women were getting out of the woods after almost one year of inactivity that saw massive loss of incomes. Various interventions were put in place to mitigate against such losses and the psychological effects therefrom.

Inasmuch as we support the President’s measures, it would be worth looking at sports in a more considered way, especially as Kenya prepares to send a team to the Tokyo Olympic Games in July and Paralympic Games in August. We should not let these athletes suffer again.

Sports protocols

Last year, the Ministry of Sports put together a task force that drafted resumption of sports protocols that ended close to 10 months of lockdown in sport. Again, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) came up with bubble training camps for Olympics-bound teams so as to fight and gain on lost time. Such camps included regular testing of players, officials, support personnel and journalists engaging with the Olympians.

This was seen as the best way of offering adequate time for these athletes, most of whom earn a living from professional sport, to prepare for the national duty ahead. Therefore, the blanket suspension of sports announced by the President is driving a knife through the chest of these athletes, killing their Olympic dream and assassinating their efforts to put hard-earned bread on the table.