Recognition of skills vital

Academic qualifications are important in the pursuit of the training of high-calibre manpower, but not everybody is good at this. Indeed, it is not the only way to judge every individual’s ability, competence and success.

There are other talents and employable skills that need to be identified, nurtured and recognised to enable the holders to make valuable contributions to their communities. People who fail to go up the academic ladder need not give up, as they may have other potential strengths and abilities to enable them to make reasonable contributions to boost progress in their families, communities, regions and countries. There are top-notch skilled artisans who need access to opportunities to hone and get rewarded for their talents.

Nairobi is preparing to host a four-day forum on the recognition of prior learning, with sessions beginning on October 1. Experts in recognition of prior learning (RPL) from around the continent will explore ways of scaling up its uptake. It is important that other skills and talents are also recognised and developed. Welders, builders and carpenters are some of the highly skilled people who play a vital role in society.

RPL is a process through which skills, knowledge and competencies gained by an individual through work, informal training or life experiences are recognised to enable formal qualification or certification.

Workers, especially in the construction industry, often complain of lack of formal recognition and certification. This mechanism for skills development should enable wage standardisation and certification for career growth and progression.

Kenya has a large informal sector whose integration into national development has not been properly articulated. The RPL policy has been implemented in several institutions since its launch in March. It will enable the formalisation of skills, transforming them into recognised qualifications. With their own certificates, these people should be able tap into the local and international job opportunities.