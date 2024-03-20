Reclaim public lands

A new audit report has revealed rampant theft of land belonging to public firms. This is nothing new, though.

It’s been perpetrated over the years by a few officials to enrich themselves at the public’s expense.

It is also true, however, that some of the parastatals and other government agencies and organisations are sitting on prime land, whose ownership documents they do not possess.

The government has in recent years made commendable efforts to secure public properties by having them issued with title deeds.

Also affected are nearly 20,000 schools, police stations and even iconic buildings such as the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the Supreme Court Building and Parliament Building in Nairobi.

The audit has confirmed the widespread grabbing of land valued at more than Sh50 billion belonging to various State corporations.

Grabbed land

This is contained in Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s report for the 2021/22 Financial Year. The lack of titles exposes these prime parcels of land to encroachment.

The most affected companies include the Kenya Railways Corporation, the Postal Corporation of Kenya, the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), New Cooperative Creameries, and the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

Railway land in various places across the country has been grabbed and illegally transferred to third parties. Some 529 parcels have been illegally allocated. And other land estimated to be worth Sh15 billion lacks proper valuation.

The ADC and the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation have lost land worth Sh3 billion, while 37 parcels belonging to the NCPB have also been grabbed.

While the National Land Commission is assisting some of these corporations to get back land, little progress has been made.