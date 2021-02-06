Reckless exchanges a sure recipe for chaos

The relentless bitter exchanges among leaders are poisoning the political landscape and causing unnecessary tensions. The leaders no longer debate issues but are insulting each other, issuing threats and creating a war-like situation.

At the heart of this are two issues. First is the debate over constitutional reforms. Second, presidential transition given that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term ends next year.

The constitutional reform debate is driven by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, who launched the Building Bridges Initiative in 2018, through their “handshake”, to deal with unresolved socio-political, legal and economic questions.

But the debate has mutated into a confluence for political rivalry. Two distinct camps have emerged. President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga are leading the campaign for constitutional change while Deputy President William Ruto is championing the opposing camp.

Dangerous talks

What is worrying is the way each of the groups is campaigning. Invectives and intimidation have become the order of the day.

Politicians have taken hard positions and are mobilising in a reckless and potentially explosive manner. They are planting seeds of discord and pitting communities against each other. In effect, the country is hurtling dangerously towards chaos.

So, whereas President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga may have had good intentions in crafting the BBI, it has created a bitter political contest.

It is too early in the day to talk about elections, which are still 16 months away.

Politicians should, therefore, stop the reckless and dangerous talks.

Politics is not a life-and-death matter. Whatever the case, constitutional reforms or campaigns for presidency should not create animosity.