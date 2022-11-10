Reciprocal visa gesture Kenyans’ boost by SA

Cooperation between countries in regional economic blocs or bilateral ties is the best means to tackle common problems.

That can be possible through interaction between leaders and the free movement of citizens to explore opportunities for mutual gain.

The key highlight of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Kenya is the granting of a 90-day a year free South African visa for Kenyans from January.

That should encourage Kenyans to head south in search of opportunities or partnerships. Kenya and South Africa have strong historical ties spanning the social, political, economic and business spheres. There is a huge potential for trade between the two in sectors such as tourism, in which both are highly developed.

Pandemics

They should also cooperate on security, especially in response to global terrorism and the fight against pandemics. The Covid-19 pandemic that ravaged the world for two years, since March 2020, demonstrated the need to work closely together to curb the spread of highly contagious diseases.

Kenya was, for many years, in solidarity with other African countries in fighting apartheid, leading to the democratic and ‘Rainbow Nation’ that South Africa is. And it has benefited through increased economic cooperation and social exchanges, especially in education and technological development.

President Ramaphosa was reciprocating a gesture by Kenya, which has, since 2017, allowed South Africans similar visa conditions. But Kenyans have faced several hurdles, such as high cost while seeking South African visas, yet Kenya’s, like South Africa’s, is among the highest-ranked on the continent.

In the spirit of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) vision, movement restrictions should be eased to achieve the dream of a prosperous borderless continent through increased interaction and economic cooperation.