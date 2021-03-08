Recalibrate ‘Handshake’ lest we plunge into chaos

Today marks the third anniversary of the political “Handshake” between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, which brought to an end to the vicious and fatal street fights that had engulfed the country after the disputed 2017 presidential elections. Then, the country was tottering dangerously towards the cliff and risked tripping and going down the abyss.

Three years later, the political landscape has changed dramatically. The “Handshake” literally shook the political terrain. The ruling Jubilee Party has been dismembered with two distinct camps, each aligned to President Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, respectively.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) coalition, which brought together several opposition parties, has crumbled. In the ensuing political distortions, vicious rivalry has emerged, putting paid to the very objective of the “Handshake”, which was to unify the nation.

A major offshoot of the “Handshake” was the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), whose mandate was to collect views from the public on the necessary socioeconomic and political changes to cure the perennial fights after every election. It has since morphed into a constitutional reform agenda.

BBI Bill

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, otherwise known as the BBI Bill, which seeks far-reaching fundamental legislative and constitutional changes has been submitted to Parliament following its approval by a majority of the county assemblies. Should Parliament approve it, which is more or less a done deal, it will head to a referendum by mid year.

However, the constitutional debate, which has, uncharacteristically, been tied to the succession of President Kenyatta, whose term ends in August next year, has opened a Pandora’s box: It has polarised the country and created vicious political fight. Last week, the country witnessed incredible chaos during by-elections in some parts of the country. The signals are ominous. The “Handshake” has not calmed political tension. The political drumbeats equally demonstrate that even the “Handshake” itself is shaky. Doubts and mistrust abound.