Rebuild Kenyan football soberly

Two weeks ago, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed called for an audit of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) books. She was acting in accordance with Section 52 (1) of the Sports Act 2013, which provides for regular inspection of books, accounts or records of registered sports federations. According to the CS, a report of the audit is expected latest by tomorrow.

However, no sooner had Ms Mohamed issued the directive than a war of words erupted between FKF’s top brass and ministry officials, causing unnecessary bad blood in the otherwise well-intended and constitutional exercise. Ill-intentioned sponsored hashtags have been trending, punctuated by character assassination, which does little to create a healthy environment for “the beautiful game”.

Such exchanges only go to drive deeper the wedge between the government and the very sports federations it finances. So far, the government, through the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund, has disbursed Sh23.5 billion to sports federations since the Fund’s launch in 2019.

It is absolutely clear that our footballing standards are on a free-fall despite the huge amounts of cash doled out to FKF by the government and world football governing body Fifa, among other partners and sponsors. Taxpaying Kenyans have every reason to seek clarity on how such financial disbursements from the Exchequer to federations are utilised.

Let FKF president Nick Mwendwa and his team at Kandanda House refrain from their tirades and allow due process. If their books are clean, they will enjoy their constitutional right to remain in office until they are voted out or otherwise.

In the meantime, the Fund can borrow from UK Sport’s model of financing federations according to performance. Such minimum requirements will raise the performance bar, locking out dormant associations from public funding.