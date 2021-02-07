Reap from official’s visit

That the International Boxing Association (AIBA) will help Kenya to build sports facilities for the benefit of local boxers is welcome news.

On Saturday, Umar Kremlev, the president of the global organisation that sanctions amateur boxing matches, arrived in Kenya for a three-day visit — the first by an AIBA top official.

The official met heads of African boxing federations via video conference to familiarise himself with the problems Africa’s boxing faces and discuss strategies for developing the sport.

Kremlev, who was elected on December 15 last year, faces the tough task of restoring AIBA’s reputation. The body is riddled with allegations of corruption and biased officiating in major international competitions.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, claims of biased officiating were rife in boxing matches, leading to the suspension of 36 of the officials who officiated in the competitions.

Revive boxing in Kenya

AIBA was, subsequently, expelled from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over integrity issues in May 2019. The body was also stripped of the responsibility of presiding over the boxing qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kremlev now faces the tough task of returning AIBA to the IOC fold before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The choice of Kenya as the host of the high-profile meeting is an indication of the country’s centrality in AIBA’s plans. Kremlev has promised to help Kenya to construct a modern boxing arena at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani, Nairobi. The city was also chosen to host the AIBA Africa tournament.

Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) officials, led by Anthony Otieno, should cash in on the goodwill by AIBA to ensure amateur boxers have modern facilities for training and to develop the game at the grassroots. BFK needs to train more coaches and referees to build capacity for developing the sport.

Besides, BFK officials should use the occasion of Kremlev’s visit to revive the local sport and develop it from the grassroots.