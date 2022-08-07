Reality check for sports

It has been a lukewarm week for Kenyan sport with our national junior team finishing fourth at the World Under-20 Championships that ended in Cali, Colombia, on Saturday.

Kenya has also struggled to pan for gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, having bagged four gold, five silver and seven bronze going into last night’s final athletics session.

In Cali, Kenya finished with 10 medals - three gold, three silver and four bronze - to wind up behind USA, Jamaica and Ethiopia.

We congratulate our young gold medalists at the World Under-20 Championships Reynold Cheruiyot (1,500 metres), Betty Chelangat (3,000 metres) and Faith Cherotich (steeplechase), along with the silver and bronze winners.

However, it’s worth noting that fourth place is the lowest Kenya has ever placed since 1998 when the championships were held in Annecy, France, having finished in the top three ever since, and topping the medals table in the last two championships in Nairobi last year and in Tampere, Finland, in 2018.

At the Commonwealth Games, once again athletics brought us all the medals save for lone ranger Hellen Wawira’s brilliant bronze in the para power-lifting.

This despite Kenya having fielded one of the largest ever contingents with the country represented by 123 athletes across 17 different disciplines. The message from Cali and Birmingham is clear, that other nations are fast rising and our federations and coaches must put in an extra shift.

Not even our traditional staples are safe, as was witnessed in the men’s steeplechase in Birmingham where India’s surprise package Naib Subedar Avinash Sable sneaked in for silver, denying Kenya a 1-2 sweep, and indeed at the recent World Championships in Eugene, USA, where Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali bagged the gold.