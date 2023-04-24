Realise housing dream

The government’s plan to match the proposed three per cent of salary that civil servants who opt to contribute to a new affordable housing fund are welcome but require proper planning and discipline.

President William Ruto on Sunday also said the law will compel employers to give the same percentage for Kenyan workers who subscribe to the fund.

These plans spells hope of addressing the housing crisis as most Kenyans live in squalor due to lack of finances to build decent homes.

The country has less than 50,000 mortgages, whereby commercial banks hold the bulk of the loans with an individual value of about Sh11 million.

This isn’t surprising, given the negative effects of the interest rate cap of 2016, coupled with an overall non-performing loan ratios of more than 10 per cent that saw banks tighten their credit standards and offer variable rate loans, locking out the middle- to low-income would-be homeowners.

Consequently, Kenyans largely access loans from savings and credit cooperative societies (saccos), which are estimated to provide almost 90 percent of the country’s housing financing. But while saccos’ interest rates remain relatively lower to commercial banks’, the lenders are highly constrained by the short-term nature of their deposit liabilities and short loan tenures of not more than five years.

This, therefore, means that there is a huge financing gap for housing that needs to be filled through initiatives such as what has been promised by the President.