Reaffirm Kenyan culture of peaceful transition

In a week’s time, precisely on September 13, there will be a new President in office. President-elect William Ruto, whose election on August 9 the Supreme Court upheld on Monday, will take the oath of office. Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to ensure a smooth transition.

Of course, there should be no problem as there is an elaborate constitutional process in which the Assumption of Office Committee plays a pivotal role. The committee officially began its work a day after the presidential election. Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, who chairs the committee, has reiterated that a peaceful and orderly transition is the “hallmark of our democracy and testament of the nation’s status as a beacon of stability and rule of law”.

However, there has been a rather awkward moment occasioned by the bitter fallout between President Kenyatta and his erstwhile deputy Ruto. But such personal differences cannot hamper this crucial process. The President, who preferred Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition flagbearer Raila Odinga as his successor, is yet to congratulate Dr Ruto by name. But that really matters not. What is important is that the transition is carried out in accordance with the Constitution.

All Kenyans are invited to this national event, with a public holiday declared for the ceremony, which should bring together all the citizens irrespective of which way they voted. After all, the new leader will be the President of all Kenyans.

A country that holds elections every five years has an entrenched tradition of peaceful transition. The duty of the committee and the relevant key agencies is only to ensure its success. Just like the elections, which were peaceful, this event should see a continuation of the tranquillity.