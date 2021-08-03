Rationalise public loan book to register growth

The move by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to relax lending guidelines in response to the ravages of Covid-19 is strategic but should be treated with caution.

Many developing countries are struggling as they seek to revitalise their economies after nearly two years of downturn. In the circumstances, the countries require injection of new funds and this is where external resources come in handy. And with this, the temptation to access easy loan is quite high. Yet that comes at a painful cost.

In principle, IMF’s new policy allows borrowers to take in more loans than was previously the case. Like any lender, it had placed a higher threshold for borrowing, putting emphasis on the borrower’s ability to pay back. And for a good reason. But the current circumstances call for flexibility.

It’s recalled that IMF has been fairly responsive in the past one-and-a-half years under Covid-19. Many countries have accessed loans from IMF to cushion them against the pandemic and catalyse recovery process.

Kenya's huge debt

However, our concern is that borrowing for own sake is perilous. Countries should be guided by prudence when taking in new money to spare their citizens unnecessary burden.

Kenya, for instance, has dramatically grown its debt portfolio in recent years, more so in the Covid-19 period. The total debt stands at Sh7.3 trillion, up from Sh5.3 trillion in January last year. Questions have been raised about use of some of the monies but answers have not been forthcoming.

The challenge with increased loans is that it creates a vicious cycle, where a borrower continuously takes in new cash to plug budgetary deficits and pay off pending loans. But this crowds out funds for infrastructural, industrial and other expansion programmes.