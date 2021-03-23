Rationalise allowances

These are difficult times for everyone, with the sharp economic downturn as a result of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. It is worse for civil servants, who are not among the best-paid workers.

Indeed, many are only able to make ends meet thanks to the allowances they earn in the course of duty. They will all be stunned to hear that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is now eyeing these payments with a view to slashing them.

The SRC has come up with a radical plan to reduce the allowances. Apparently alarmed that civil servants pocketed Sh322 billion in allowances last year alone, the commission says the payments should not exceed 40 per cent of gross pay.

It also wants allowances and other benefits paid as fixed amounts and not as a percentage of the employee’s basic or gross pay.

Curb wastage

Nobody in their right senses would oppose a plan to curb wastage. After all, the government is struggling to raise funds for its recurrent and development expenditure. The savings can go to meeting shortfalls in other areas.

But what the SRC should be pushing for is the rationalisation of the allowances instead of rushing to just slash them. They should be reviewed and adjustments made where it is absolutely necessary.

The SRC is keen to reduce the national wage bill, which almost doubled from Sh434 billion in 2012/2013 to Sh827 billion in 2019/2020. Allowances, which serve as an incentive for government workers, who earn much less than their private sector counterparts do, account for 48 per cent of that figure.