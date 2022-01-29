Ranking a wake-up call

Technology is increasingly playing a leading role in easing individual and institutional operations.

People who keenly follow technological development will, therefore, be concerned to hear Kenya has dropped seven places in a global ranking of governments’ readiness to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in the delivery of public services.

A newly released annual index shows that the country is at position 78 out of 160 nations. It has an overall score of 45.54, down from 71 out of 172, with an overall score of 43.66 in 2020. And to rub salt into the wound, Kenya is now lagging behind Mauritius (58), Egypt (65), South Africa (68), the Seychelles (70) and Tunisia (77).

The index measures the governments’ readiness to implement AI in the delivery of public services. It is based on three pillars: Government, the technology sector, data and infrastructure.

The government has been quite aggressive in digitising services to largely enable citizens to carry out tasks by themselves by, for instance, adopting online platforms to avoid having to go and line up at offices to get services.

It has worked reasonably well in the digitisation of services such as passport and visa applications and tax returns.

Renewal of driving licences and business registration through the e-Citizen portal, and the setting up of Huduma Centres have also helped ease delivery of government services. This, in the end, not only improves service delivery, but also increases government revenue.

To maintain its position as one of the leading countries on the continent in the use of appropriate technology, the digitisation of government services must continue. This will also increase the country’s global competiveness.