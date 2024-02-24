Rally global solidarity to stem grave threat

The biggest global challenge today is climate change. Its impact is being felt everywhere and the consequences are impacting everybody irrespective of their location. This affects health, leading to deaths and illnesses from frequent weather changes.

It is, therefore, commendable that Kenya will next week host global leaders for the sixth environmental assembly to discuss the impact of climate change and environmental crisis. The sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) will be held in Nairobi from February 26 to March 1.

As the top decision-making body on the environment, UNEA aims to help restore harmony between humanity and nature, to improve the lives of the most vulnerable people. It will bring more than 3,000 delegates from the 193 UN member states, including heads of states and government, Environment ministers, experts and UN Officials.

The conference is expected to advance the UN Decade Action to address the challenges of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. Heat waves, storms and floods and disruption of food systems and an increase in diseases call for global solidarity.

Food, water and vector-borne diseases and mental illnesses are on the increase and so are maternal health challenges.

Research shows that 3.6 billion people already live in areas highly susceptible to climate change. Between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause250,000 deaths in a year from under- nutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.

A grave threat is raging in areas lacking health facilities mostly in the developing countries. They will be the least able to cope without assistance. Reducing emissions of greenhouse gasses through better transport, food and energy use choices can result in huge health gains as a result of reduced air pollution.