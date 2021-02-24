Rally fight against cancer

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The burden to families from the treatment of cancer patients is huge.
  • Efforts to fight the diseases have been hampered by the lack of facilities at health centres and hospitals.

The national focus and attention may now be on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the country for a year, but there are also other major killers. One is malaria, which claims 10,000 lives annually. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.