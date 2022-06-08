Raised ceiling will not address debt problem

Parliament has adjusted the public debt ceiling to Sh10 trillion as an interim measure to allow the next government to fund its budget. Leader of Majority Amos Kimunya, who initiated the debate, told MPs the country cannot do the 2022/23 budget without raising the cap.

Without the changes, the government that will be elected on August 9 would only have been able to borrow Sh400 billion to avoid breaching the Sh9 trillion loan ceiling, a move that could throw the administration into a budget crisis. The new ceiling will allow it to borrow Sh846 billion to plug the budget deficit in the fiscal year starting July 1.

However, that is a temporary measure that fails to address the real problem of Kenya’s unsustainable debt. The National Treasury may again need to adjust the ceiling, probably as early as next year, to accommodate more borrowing without addressing the real challenge, which is sustainability of debt. International standards require that the public debt be limited to ability to repay it by measuring the stock of loans against the size of an economy. Typically, middle-income economies should not borrow more than 55 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) lest they be sucked into a debt crisis.

At Sh8.4 trillion last September, Kenya’s debt was equivalent to 67.8 per cent of GDP on net present value terms, which was higher than the recommended 55 per cent. Adjusting the ceiling is merely cosmetic since it does not tell us the reality that Sh10 trillion is over 80 per cent of the current Sh12 trillion economy in nominal terms.

The debt ceiling is not a new thing, having been applied by the Treasury until 2014, when the Public Finance Management Act 2015 came into force, shifting to debt as a measure of GDP. Removal of the cap led to fiscal indiscipline as the Treasury went on a borrowing spree with the justification that the economy was growing and could accommodate more debt.