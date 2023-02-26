Raise football standards

The move by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to unveil its first sponsorship deal tomorrow in two years is welcome. It deserves a thumbs-up, considering the recent strained relations between FKF and several stakeholders like the media, sponsors, fans and government.

The nadir of low confidence in FKF in 2021 led to the indefinite suspension of its National Executive Committee (NEC) by then-Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and arrest of embattled president Nick Mwendwa over economic crimes.

Mwendwa is in office and battling to clear his name in court.

Before that, FKF had lost a number of sponsorship deals worth tens of millions of shillings after falling out with the corporate world over transparency concerns. It also experienced run-ins with the media after a number of journalists were locked out of events, including football matches.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba’s reinstatement of the FKF team and Fifa rescinding its ban on Kenya from international events is an opportunity for professionalism and accountability.

Kenya’s football standards are at an all-time low, leading to corporates shying away from sponsoring teams with fans shunning matches. Several footballers have hence gone unpaid for months with clubs such as Kakamega Bullets unable to honour their Kenya Premier League matches.

The new deal, reportedly with a betting company, should provide a beacon to clubs keen on funding from the corporate world. The world over, sports, and especially football, is a multi-billion-shilling industry and should be treated as such.