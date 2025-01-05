Raise athletics bar this year

The conclusion of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series with its sixth and final leg in Kisii on Saturday has paved the way for a busy international athletics season.

Proper planning and execution will be critical if Kenya is to deliver a strong performance on the global stage.

This year’s athletics calendar features four major global championships, with the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled for September 13–21, standing out as the highlight.

Other key events include the World Athletics Indoor Championships from March 21–23 in Nanjing, China, the World Athletics Relay Championships on May 10–11 in Guangzhou, China, and the World Athletics Road Running Championships from September 26–28 in San Diego, United States. Additionally, the Diamond League, comprising 15 legs, begins in Xiamen, China, on April 26 and concludes with the Final in Zurich on August 27–28.

It is our hope that Athletics Kenya, athletes, coaches, managers, and management teams will work collaboratively to ensure the season is a success.

A key priority should be preventing burnout, particularly ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo. Kenya’s performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, was lukewarm, as were the results at the world indoor and relay championships last year.

We secured three gold medals in Budapest, courtesy of Faith Kipyegon and Mary Moraa. However, Kenyan men failed to win gold for the first time in 40 years.

The men’s dominance in the steeplechase was lost, and the 5,000m and 10,000m titles remained elusive.

Similarly, Kenya failed to secure victories in the world indoor and relay events, further raising concerns about techniques, coaching, and preparations.

The focus this season must be on reclaiming Kenya’s dominance in the men’s 10,000m, 5,000m, and steeplechase.

Establishing specialised training camps for athletes in these disciplines should be a priority. Success will require concerted efforts from athletes, coaches, managers, and Athletics Kenya.