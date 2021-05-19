Railway link of hope

For the costly Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to make sense, there is a need for cross-border links to tap into the lucrative regional transportation of cargo to and from Mombasa Port. The Mombasa-Nairobi SGR is already in operation, while the link to the Naivasha dry port has also been completed. With the funds to extend the SGR to Kisumu and on to Uganda not available, it makes plenty of sense to explore alternatives.

There has in recent months been a flurry of activities as the Transport ministry revamps the old railway line that had been abandoned for years. This out of the realisation that it is more cost-effective to revive existing infrastructure than to build a new railway line. With the SGR link to the lakeside apparently put on hold, there is some good news from across border. Uganda has signed with a Chinese firm a deal equivalent to Sh5 billion to revamp its 260-kilometre century-old meter gauge railway line linking Kampala to the Malaba border town. It will ease the movement of more cargo from Uganda and its landlocked counterparts, Rwanda and Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Transportation of containers

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and his team are involved in this effort, with their Ugandan officials, helping Uganda Railways Corporation and the Chinese firm to conclude the deal. The Kampala-Malaba railway and the 460km Longonot-Malaba line should be ready by the end of the year. The link between Naivasha Inland Container Depot and Longonot Railway Station should enable seamless transportation of containers from Mombasa to Kampala.