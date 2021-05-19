Railway link of hope

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • With the SGR link to the lakeside apparently put on hold, there is some good news from across border.
  • Uganda has signed with a Chinese firm a deal equivalent to Sh5 billion to revamp its 260-kilometre century-old meter gauge railway line linking Kampala to the Malaba border town.

For the costly Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to make sense, there is a need for cross-border links to tap into the lucrative regional transportation of cargo to and from Mombasa Port. The Mombasa-Nairobi SGR is already in operation, while the link to the Naivasha dry port has also been completed. With the funds to extend the SGR to Kisumu and on to Uganda not available, it makes plenty of sense to explore alternatives.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.