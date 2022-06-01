Racism bad for humanity

On the eve of Madaraka Day, the country woke up to shocking news of racial discrimination at The Alchemist, a high-end club in Nairobi. A video clip depicting discrimination against black customers went viral, prompting Governor Anne Kananu to shut down the establishment, pending investigations. The club reportedly has separate queues for blacks, whites and Asians. This is degrading and humiliating at the very least.

It’s incredulous that, 59 years after Independence, some businesses believe that skin colour can determine one’s economic power. The Founding Fathers claimed independence from the British with their blood and sweat so that we could walk with our heads held high. Given the strides we have made, we can’t sit back and watch as Kenyans are discriminated against because they are black. We have to protect their right to be treated equally and to have the same protection under the law.

Many high-end restaurants have been accused of racially profiling their customers. For instance, they reserve the best seats and scenic spots for foreigners, claiming they have been reserved, only for “foreigners” to be welcome there even without reservation. Kenyans also complain about poor service in some business establishments, where their orders are either delayed or forgotten as foreigners get preferential treatment.

Waiters in popular eateries in Nairobi and Mombasa often trip over each other in their eagerness to serve clients of Caucasian extraction while ignoring black patrons because foreigners offer huge tips. The Consumers Federation of Kenya receives about 20 cases of racial discrimination monthly. These are worrying statistics.