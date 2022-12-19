Quickly resolve portal dispute to avert crisis

Online systems have in recent times greatly eased the payment of fees and charges for public services and other financial transactions which some years back were a nightmare. This is an essential service that has enabled the government, taking advantage of the appropriate technology, to improve compliance and hasten operations. But there is a risk of some competing interests derailing or hijacking the very systems for their own selfish gain.

Indeed, this is why the digitisation of government services has been a major policy undertaking, especially since December 2015. This marked the beginning of the implementation of one of the pillars of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2013 General Election campaign pledges.

President Kenyatta set up a task force to oversee the transition to digitisation under the National Treasury. With funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s lending arm, e-Citizen was born in 2016 and rolled out. A private firm, Webmasters Kenya Limited, was then contracted to develop an online portal on which an initial 10 government institutions would offer services to the public.

Justice

However, with little headway made after nearly two years, the government initiated an audit—the genesis of an intellectual property rights court battle that now threatens to ground government services. The dispute does not augur well for the government, whose real interest is to ease access to public services. At stake is Sh127.8 million in convenience fees collected from hundreds of e-Citizen users and other revenues. The court should ensure that justice is done in the public interest.

As the rival parties flex their muscles, the provision of public services should not be interrupted. Business registration services, the National Transport and Safety Authority, the Immigration Department and other government agencies heavily rely on e-Citizen, generating millions of shillings in revenue daily. A protracted dispute could be too costly for the country.