Quickly put to rest issue of politicians’ degrees

The issue of politicians cited in various court cases over their suspect academic qualifications is a matter that should be brought to a swift conclusion. A university degree is not a matter of conjecture; it is a fact. One either has it or does not. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should, therefore, quickly settle this issue once and for all.

That the issue is coming up at this point, less than 60 days to the elections, highlights Kenya’s lack of systems or failure to respect them. Candidates for president, deputy president, governor and deputy governor have, since 2013, been required to have a university degree.

IEBC had asked those seeking to contest these seats to submit their papers, which were to be scrutinised by the relevant agencies, including the Commission for University Education (CUE), before their appearance for clearance to run. That the cases of alleged fraud and questionable university degrees were not caught at that point is a matter of great concern.

As we have said before, now is the time for the accusations and counter-accusations to stop and real action taken. Institutions of higher learning where the concerned politicians allege to have graduated from have a right and duty to defend their reputation that is being dragged through the mud with controversial claims to certification. It should not be difficult for them to claim their students and expose the fraudsters, who should promptly be charged in court.

We reiterate that the CUE and Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) should come out and take their rightful place in this matter and, together with the electoral agency, bring to an end the confusion. They owe it to Kenyan taxpayers and voters to unequivocally state whether or not the politicians in question graduated from there.