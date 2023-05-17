Quickly address shortfall in the education budget

The revelation by senior Ministry of Education officials about huge funding gaps in the education budget is alarming.

They exist in all sub-sectors but are most glaring in basic education. The right to basic education is enshrined in the Constitution. It is intended to be free and compulsory but the reality is different.

The government committed to offering free primary and secondary education and must keep the promise by allocating adequate funds. With a huge youthful population, Kenya needs to prioritise their education and training to spur growth.

The education sector receives the biggest allocation of the national budget and also gets much support from development partners who fund various programmes.

But that falls short of optimally funding education programmes, with a direct effect on the quality of the education offered and the intended outcomes. It results in failure to get the quality of manpower it aspires for national development and the global market.

Education is an equaliser, but when public schools are ill-funded, the learners therein, who form the majority, are likely to be disadvantaged against their private school peers.

Disbursement delays

The revelation of the budget deficits comes at a time when school management teams are complaining about perennial delays in the disbursement of funds to the institutions.

That capitation for primary education has remained the same for 20 years makes a mockery of the original intention of those who introduced it. The Sh1,420 annual allocation per learner cannot meet the current educational needs.

It is widely acknowledged that the quality of education in public schools took a hit after the introduction of free primary education. That ushered in the proliferation of private schools as able parents sought better education for their children.