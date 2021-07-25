Quest to postpone 2022 elections is misguided

A section of political leaders has been pushing for postponement of the general election, which is constitutionally due next year. Among the leading voices are Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli.

Mr Kioni and his group want delineation of constituencies done before the elections while Mr Atwoli contends that the country should first change the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Last week, the African Court of Human Rights gave an advisory to the effect that member countries can push forward elections due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. This has added fuel to the fire, and rightly so, sparked public uproar.

But these propositions on pushing back the elections are not acceptable. First, the communication by the African Union court is an advisory, hence not binding on states. Importantly, the advisory stated that a country seeking to postpone elections can only do so in conformity to the national laws.

Secondly, the Constitution expressly determined the date for general elections: It is the second Tuesday in August of every fifth year. Changing this requires a referendum, and for a good reason. The election date was etched in the Constitution to avoid arbitrary and whimsical decisions by self-centred individuals. It can no longer be a “secret weapon”, as drably pronounced by the dictatorial Kanu administration.