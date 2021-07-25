Quest to postpone 2022 elections is misguided

What you need to know:

  • These propositions on pushing back the elections are not acceptable.
  • The Constitution expressly determined the date for general elections.

A section of political leaders has been pushing for postponement of the general election, which is constitutionally due next year. Among the leading voices are Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.