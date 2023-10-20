Quality healthcare for all an elusive dream

The extensive emphasis on healthcare in President William Ruto’s Mashujaa Day address yesterday confirms the premium the government attaches to it. A healthy nation is, indeed, a productive one and the President is not leaving anything to chance.

Like its predecessor, the current administration has chosen universal health coverage (UHC) as the vehicle to deliver the healthy nation it desires.

President Ruto says Kenyans will henceforth get free treatment in the Levels 1, 2 and 3 hospitals, with the bills being paid by the government from the newly created Primary Health Fund.

This is a very ambitious programme and it will be interesting to see how it pans out. The real experience is that such free services only exist in government policy pronouncements. On the ground, things are usually different with empty drug shelves.

The President insists that no Kenyans will be denied treatment in public hospitals for lacking money. For Levels 4, 5, and 6, every Kenyan will have a social insurance fund card, based on what they can afford, and those who cannot, will be catered for by the government.

This is the third UHC attempt, after the previous attempts flopped despite a pilot programme in some counties. In what has now been dubbed, ‘Rutocare’, the government is promising to revolutionise health services to achieve the elusive UHC dream.

To enable this, the President has assented to the Social Health Insurance Bill, the Digital Health Bill, the Primary Healthcare Bill and the Facility Improvement Financing Bill, which the National Assembly passed only on Tuesday.

The catch is where the money will come from. Kenyans will be required to pay Sh5,000 or a minimum of Sh300 for the very poor. This will be a tall order for people struggling with the high cost of living and other charges, including a 16 per cent Value Added Tax on fuel and a 1.5 per cent housing levy. Add to this the National Health Insurance deduction and the good plan could get stuck.