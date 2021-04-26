Put varsities in priority list for jab, reopen them

By  Editorial

  • Learning programmes have stalled and the students will have extended duration on campus. 
  • New admissions will be delayed and, overall, universities will be running a backlog of programmes.

Universities are staring at another crisis of student backlog following prolonged closure due to Covid-19. Last year, they closed for 10 months after the government suspended face-to-face learning.

