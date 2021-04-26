Put varsities in priority list for jab, reopen them

Universities are staring at another crisis of student backlog following prolonged closure due to Covid-19. Last year, they closed for 10 months after the government suspended face-to-face learning.

Subsequently, they transitioned some programmes to virtual platforms and covered some ground especially in the humanities.

However, they had difficulty in mounting science and technical subjects that involve practicals. That is why they brought back students in medical, engineering and other technical fields for on-site learning. But these programmes were cancelled last month, when President Kenyatta issued a fresh directive on partial lockdown.

The programmes have stalled and the net effect is that the students will have extended duration on campus. New admissions will be delayed and, overall, universities will be running a backlog of programmes.

Learning programmes

Over the past year, universities, just like other educational institutions, made remarkable progress in institutionalising digital learning. But challenges abound. Most universities are insufficiently prepared to mount online programmes.

Teaching practicals virtually is problematic. And even where applicable, internet connectivity and access is a challenge for both learners and lecturers. That is why some universities put on hold all learning until the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

But necessity is the mother of invention. Universities cannot just give up; they should seek alternative ways of delivering their programmes and ensure learning progresses without a hitch. Covid-19 remains a major threat with no end in sight. Thus, the onus is on universities to cope with the pandemic.