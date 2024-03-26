Put smile on Kenyans’ faces

A new survey has just confirmed the bitter reality gripping the country today: There is little to be happy about, what with the high cost of living, numerous taxes and levies that have shrunk people’s earnings!

The government is determined to get its pound of flesh from people in salaried employment, business and agriculture.

It has been quite painful for the majority, although President William Ruto and his team believe it is a sacrifice worth making for greater returns. But the people are not convinced.

The annual survey has confirmed that Kenya’s happiness levels have dropped for the first time in five years. Scores are based on individuals’ assessments of their lives.

The “World Happiness Report 2024” ranks Kenya at position 114th out of the 143 surveyed countries. The country has dropped by three places from 111 last year. It is a reversal of a five-year trend.

The last drop for Kenya was in 2018, when it slipped to 124 from 112 in 2017. It is the 29th unhappiest nation in the world. Finland has held onto the top ranking for seven years.

In the region, however, Kenya ranks ahead of Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia at positions 117, 131 and 130, respectively. Egypt was 127th with Zambia at 134.

Researchers rate life with a score of 10 as the best and zero as the worst.

The study did not provide details but the tough economic times, high inflation and taxes have rattled many households and individuals.

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and pension contributions have been raised. The housing levy is at 1.5 per cent of gross salary and payable by the employee and employer.

The happiness assessment can be a good guide for governments to improve the well-being of the citizens they govern.