Put in place systems for credible party primaries 

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • First, the party primaries must be fair, transparent and credible.
  • Second, they have to be properly coordinated.

The integrity of an election is determined by party nominations. In a multiparty democracy like ours, parties conduct primary elections to identify and nominate suitable candidates for respective elective positions. Ultimately, candidates from respective parties contest at the national elections and winners become the people’s representatives in Parliament or county assemblies.

