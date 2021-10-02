Put in place systems for credible party primaries 

The integrity of an election is determined by party nominations. In a multiparty democracy like ours, parties conduct primary elections to identify and nominate suitable candidates for respective elective positions. Ultimately, candidates from respective parties contest at the national elections and winners become the people’s representatives in Parliament or county assemblies.

This underscores the need for proper party primaries and, in itself, that comes with obligations. First, the party primaries must be fair, transparent and credible. Second, they have to be properly coordinated. Third, they have to peaceful and inclusive.

In June, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) launched a road map that spelt out the dates for voter registration, party primaries and nomination of candidates. Specifically, the roadmap provided a shorter period for party primaries, which provision was challenged by parties on grounds that they needed a longer period to conduct meaningful nominations.

This past week, IEBC announced a new schedule and extended the duration for party nominations and also pronounced itself on enhanced voter registration. This is a positive development that should, ideally, enable parties to organise proper nominations.

However, party primaries have in the past been shambolic, violent, discriminatory and dishonest. Parties do not have capacity to manage credible nominations. Self-serving interests often prevail, with unpopular candidates getting party nominations to the chagrin of popular and suitable fellows. Rules of equality and equity hardly apply. Underpinning this is the fact that parties lack internal democracy. Most operate at the whims of their founders and funders. This poses a serious threat to good governance.