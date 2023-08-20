Put devolution back on track to realise dream

Counties are lauded for revolutionising the country’s governance and speeding up development. But the system has not been without its depressing shenanigans. While devolution has been the magic wand for the 47 counties, it has come with shocking shortcomings.

The biggest misgiving, and which has become the butt of jokes, is the apparent devolution of corruption. County governors, who were expected to work with the people and lift them out of poverty and desperation, have become ‘mini presidents’ who lead opulent lives as their compatriots suffer. They gobble up resources that could have gone into development.

Devolution has gradually turned into an ogre that has stolen the country’s Sh3.6 trillion dream from the people and thrust the funds into the hands of a few crooked politicians and their cronies. Over the past 10 years, decent sums of money have been pumped into the devolved units with the governors and their hangers-on hijacking the resources to create corruption citadels that benefit only them and their ilk.

This, of course, at the expense of the progress that was expected to follow the implementation of the 2010 Constitution in 2013 and usher in prosperity and freedoms for the people. It is this Constitution that created the regional governments with broad functions, like primary healthcare, early childhood education and agricultural extension and promotion services.

But the counties, which came about at the price of the blood and sweat of Second Liberation heroes, have been turned into looters’ exclusive clubs, creating millionaires whose only interest is to siphon billions from public coffers in a race of primitive accumulation of wealth. Fictitious and inflated contracts, procurement irregularities, abuse of office, conflict of interest and shoddy implementation of projects are the norm.