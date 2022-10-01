Put an end to coups

The West African nation of Burkina Faso is back in the news for what is becoming its notoriety.

At a time when the rest of Africa is developing democratic systems where the people freely elect their leaders, Burkinabe soldiers have been excelling at power grabs.

The latest is the overthrow of Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who himself came to power in a military coup eight months ago.

This apparent military pastime is needlessly putting the people under severe strain for no good reason. It is a mockery of the wave of democratisation that has swept across West Africa and the entire continent for several decades.

Countries whose people suffered under military dictatorships from the 1960s have been plunged back into the same mess, not just Burkina Faso, but also in Mali and a few other countries.

This is unacceptable and should be condemned. Indeed, the African Union should take the lead and seek support from the United Nations to ostracise coup makers.

When he seized power in January, Lt-Col Damiba cited a brutal jihadist insurgency as the reason for the move. But his own juniors have now ousted him.

It will be recalled that the military junta overthrew the country’s elected President, Mr Roch Marc Christian Kabore, accusing him of having failed to end the crisis.

Since the first jihadist attacks in 2015, thousands of people have died and about two million have been displaced. Armed groups now control 40 per cent of the country. This problem cannot be solved through military coups.