Push for total global plastics ban overdue

The ban on the use of plastic bags that won the country accolades continues to be undermined, making a mockery of the vital environmental protection measure.

There is evidence of emerging and increasing use of polythene bags for packaging by traders or use by shoppers to carry commodities.

Some market women still openly pack groceries for their customers in the single-use polythene bags that should have been phased out by now.

Despite the country’s widely acknowledged move to eliminate plastic pollution by banning single-use plastic bags six years ago, illegal imports continue, underscoring the grave regional challenge.

It is for this reason that Kenya will be pushing for a total plastics ban at a global meeting to be held in Nairobi this week. This third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-3) at the United Nations Complex in Gigiri, will also focus on the chemicals used in making plastics.

The delegates are expected to thrash out what could be the first global treaty by the end of next year to tackle the plastics pollution crisis.

Despite low-income nations consuming nearly three times less plastic per person, they face a lifetime cost that is 10 times higher than their wealthier counterparts, a new report shows.

Much of the plastic use in Africa is in the form of packaging, which ends up in landfills and is dumped or burnt. Besides polluting the environment, it also acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of malaria.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya says Kenya’s compliance rate of over 80 per cent for the single plastic use ban is good progress. But there is a need for stricter enforcement, especially by county governments.