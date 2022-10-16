Push by MPs to determine pay for their staff is wrong

MPs need competent staff to do their work effectively.

The salaries of these employees, just like the MPs’, are paid for by the taxpayers and they should, therefore, possess the skills, experience and expertise that add value to those public jobs.

For this reason, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has a vital role in their hiring and remuneration.

Through the PSC, pay for the MPs’ staff can be standardised so that all are fairly compensated.

It is, therefore, disappointing to hear that the MPs have rejected a pay structure that has been formulated by the PSC for their staff. This is unacceptable.

The MPs’ argument that these are political appointments and they should, hence, determine who to hire and what to pay them is absurd. After all, the staff are not paid by the MPs personally but by the taxpayers.

On this one, the MPs are wrong. Parliament is not some private organisation in which decisions are made to satisfy the whims of a few individuals.

Things must be done properly, according to the relevant laws and regulations, and that is why, although the MPs can set up their offices, they should accept and comply with the regulations by the PSC to ensure uniformity, fairness and accountability and enable efficiency in the management of the public resources at their disposal.

Through the PSC guidelines, it is possible to hire qualified personnel to work for the MPs and ensure fairness in their remuneration.

This latest standoff echoes the MPs’ opposition to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), which is mandated to set the salaries, allowances and other perks of government officials, including MPs.

A situation where some employees determine their own salaries is plain wrong.

The MPs are not above the law. Holders of other constitutional offices, including the Presidency and the Judiciary, don’t set their own salaries and emoluments or hire staff outside the realm of the mandated offices.