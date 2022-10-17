Pursue, punish looters of the fibreoptic project

The Auditor-General is at it again, in what has become an annual ritual, documenting the theft, mismanagement and blatant wastage of public resources in government departments, organisations and agencies. It is, evidently, a thankless job but this agency does it so well every year, highlighting losses and fingering the culprits.

It’s the failure to take drastic action against the culprits that makes a mockery of these annual reports. However, it’s not just the Auditor-General who has been badly let down, but who is the main loser; it’s the taxpayers.

This year, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s report has zeroed in on the mess in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. On the spot is the government over its borrowing to finance the National Fibre Optic Backbone Infrastructure project. While the State Department for ICT has indicated that loans amounting to Sh20.5 billion were taken from a Chinese bank for the implementation of the project, only half of the money, Sh10.95 billion, can be counted for.

The officials must be held to account. When these loans are squandered, taxpayers still have to repay them. If it’s the case that there was an omission, then those responsible for it should be sanctioned. If it’s a case of poor record-keeping, it should also be made clear but the supervisors of the personnel responsible for this, and the culprits, must face the music.

There must be no room for the criminal inefficiency that leads to the squandering of public resources, including foreign loans, which should be put to good use in the public interest. It’s therefore imperative that all borrowed funds be prudently used on the projects for which they were sourced. It’s totally unfair for anyone to siphon out funds meant for projects and programmes aimed at improving Kenyans’ lives.