Pursue healthcare goal

The achievement of universal health coverage (UHC) is a dream that has remained elusive for nearly a decade. This is so and yet the UHC has been identified as the best means to enable the majority of Kenyans to access affordable quality health services.

A pilot programme in Kisumu, Isiolo, Nyeri and Machakos six years ago revealed challenges but also underlined the health benefits package. The aim is to improve healthcare by easing the financial crisis that grips the majority of poor Kenyans.

Sadly, only Isiolo, selected due to concern over maternal mortalities, concluded its experiment. The others terminated their programmes due to financial constraints. It is unclear when the project will be revived. Devolution has boosted development countrywide, and especially in the marginalised areas, but healthcare continues to deteriorate.

A major handicap is the shortage of human resources, which has impeded the successful rollout of the programme. Now, a new study has found that community health promoters (CHPs), formerly known as community health volunteers (CHVs), are financially handicapped. As a result, they cannot deliver healthcare at the doorstep of every Kenyan as envisaged under the UHC.

It is quite disappointing that nearly 50 per cent of the community health workers trained by the government left the project within five years due to lack of remuneration. This, despite an assurance by President William Ruto last September that the national government would pay stipends to each of the health workers serving 100 homes.

The passage of the Primary Health Care Act of 2023 has not made a difference. Many people cannot pay for services at primary healthcare facilities.